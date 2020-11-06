Tell somebody his name and their face will light up: Lawrence Johnson.
“Oh, you mean Larry!” the receptionist says with an audible smile. “Let me transfer you.”
People say the 70-year-old from Chaska has a healthy dose of sass and a no-nonsense attitude. He’s given two friends in particular, Rebecca Maddick and Elizabeth Dalal, plenty to smile about through the years.
Currently managing chronic pain at an Excelsior long-term care center, they continue to give Johnson that same joy as best they can.
BEGINNINGS
Johnson met Maddick, 42, in the late 2000s when the two lived just down the apartment hall from one another.
They crossed paths in the hallway and when Johnson’s dog, Sammy, took a liking to Maddick it set off a routine. She’d take Sammy for walks while Johnson ran errands or went to appointments.
Several years later, Johnson once shopped at Dalal’s oil and vinegar store called The Smiling Olive (then downtown and now in Chaska Plaza). It was an instant connection.
He’d ride his scooter every day to see Dalal, talking about everything under the sun, including his time in the Navy during the Vietnam war.
“Oh, he could stay there for hours chatting with me,” Dalal says.
To Johnson, it started as an outing. Something to do.
“I was pretty bored,” he says.
Soon the three became friends, enjoying dinner together or exchanging baked goods through the years.
“How can’t I be friends with Elizabeth? She brings me food all the time,” Johnson says.
Sometimes they connected over food; other times it was more consequential.
A few years ago, a serious bipolar episode sent Maddick to inpatient care for a few months. Johnson called her every day.
“He really helped me through that time,” she says.
RETURNING THE KINDNESS
While Johnson’s physical health worsened throughout the past several years, Maddick took on more of his home and dog-walking duties.
These days, Dalal and Maddick visit Johnson at least once a week via window visits and talk via phone. Sometimes Sammy will get to go inside, seeing “Dad” and sitting on his lap. It helps with these gloomy times, Johnson says.
None of them have forgotten about their shared love of food, as Johnson is often showered with delivered spaghetti and cookies — madeleines, his favorite.
He keeps busy with their visits and playing B-I-N-G-O, he says, until hopefully moving to a Veterans Affairs (VA) home.
Johnson says he has three siblings in the Twin Cities, but his parents have passed. It’s why Dalal and Maddick’s friendship means so much.
“That’s all that’s basically left in the family,” he says.
Maddick says the hole Johnson’s company left around the apartment has been tough.
“I just really miss Larry around,” she says.
Maddick and Dalal are planning a surprise Veteran’s Day window visit for “Larry,” honoring his four years of service with a special Perkins breakfast and American flags if all goes according to plan.
When asked how he feels about visits from these friends and their relationship throughout the years, especially now, Johnson says he feels their love.
“It means all the world,” he says.