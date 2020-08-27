The Chaska City Council has unanimously approved where funding will go from the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), a federal push that began in March.
Nate Kabat, assistant city administrator, broke funding down into three priorities: Reopening the Chaska Community Center and keeping city departments safe, reopening the Chaska Library and City Hall, and spreading remaining funds to small businesses.
As of now, if the $2 million grant isn’t used by Nov. 15 the money will go back to the county, state and federal government. Extra funds to the county would likely be used for small business loans, City Administrator Matt Podhradsky said.
“Quick turnaround. Now we’ve just got to get ‘er done,” Mayor Mark Windschitl said.
COMMUNITY CENTER
Around $500,000, which around $100,000 has already been used, will go toward the continued safety of the Chaska Community Center. It includes already in-place things like front desk shields, electrical connections to space out fitness equipment, and cleaning supplies.
More funds went to technology updates to help staff working from home.
Another $200,000 has already been used by Chaska emergency response crews, Kabat said at an Aug. 27 City Council meeting.
LIBRARY, CITY HALL & POLICE
Though both buildings are in need of expansion, Kabat said the CARES Act focuses on upping safety, not room. That looks like around a $1.6 million renovation for the buildings, mainly layout changes.
The first is a new vestibule for the library’s entrance off the City Hall Plaza. It should help physically-distance visitors to limit how many times people interact at the library, which is currently only open for curbside pickup.
As for the City Hall, its lobby will be moved and expanded so the most-used offices will be on the first floor only. Most customers will only need service on the first floor, lessening traffic in other parts of the building.
On the second floor, offices will be moved to a conference room with a service window to promote social distancing. In addition, a wall will be built where the front desk currently sits, and other workspaces will move to that area.
Current meeting spaces in that building are suitable for three or four people while social distancing. These changes will allow for up to eight.
“We truly believe we’re doing the right thing here and really believe that if we don’t do these things, we just can’t effectively open up City Hall safely,” Podhradsky said.
The police station will likely be reconfigured into more separated cubical areas and a new office space for detectives.
Also part of the $1.6 million portion is continued work to the community center. It includes automatic, touch-free doors at the main entrance and ice rink, which Kabat said are the most highly-used.
“This is a good decision now that fixes a problem right now, but it also helps problems in the future,” Councilor Jon Grau said.
The last part of this funding block would go toward HVAC upgrades in 20 city buildings to purify air.
Up to the $200,000 remaining would be used for the city’s small business emergency assistance program. Businesses can apply if they’ve had a certain revenue decrease due to COVID.