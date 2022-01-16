Carver County conservationists honored at recent convention

In December, Dean and Ann Schuette, along with their son Ryan, were honored as outstanding conservationists at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts (MASWCD).
The Schuettes, from Mayer, were selected by the Carver Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) for the award. Each year, the state SWCDs recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota’s natural resources, according to a press release from the Carver SWCD.
The Schuette farm has been in the family since 1902. Dean took over the dairy farm in 1982 and in 2008, Ryan and his wife Beth became the fifth generation family farmer.
The family currently raises a beef cow/calf herd as well as wheat, corn and soybeans. The Schuettes have converted cropland to numerous grazing paddocks for their cattle and have installed CRP buffer strips to protect and improve water quality.
The Schuette farm has also partnered with the University of Minnesota Extension Service to do a cover crop demonstration project, which increased soil nutrients and fertility. They see first-hand the benefits of doing conservation on their farm and believe that taking care of water is everyone’s job, according to the release.
“We’re really proud of the Schuette’s and what they have done for conservation in Carver County,” said Mark Zabel, Carver SWCD chair. “The Schuette’s are a great example of a multi-generation, conservation minded, family farm in Carver County.”
The award program is done with the support from The Farmer magazine.