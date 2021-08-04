The Carver County Fair is set to return next week, animal barns and midway rides to boot, after a year off amid the pandemic.
It will run from Wednesday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 15 at the Carver County Fairgrounds in Waconia.
The five-day Waconia summer celebration has been in place for 109 years, according to Operations Coordinator Diane Polvin. Returning is Johnny Holm Band, making its 40th appearance, and country music singer Jason Pritchett.
New this year is the Kent Family Magic Circus, the Planters NUTmobile, and food vendors. Debuting bites include egg rolls, dumplings, wontons, walleye fingers, lobster tacos, wild rice soup on a stick, and all sorts of mashed potatoes, Polvin said.
County departments and commercial vendors have a new fair home in the Carver County Commons building, replacing the chamber and sheriff’s building.
COVID-related precautions aren’t currently in place, Polvin said, though organizers ordered an abundance of handwashing stations and hand sanitizers.
“Right now, we are planning business as usual,” she said.