Carver County has been ranked eighth in its population category for being digitally forward in a national survey.
The 2020 Digital Counties Survey by the Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties named two Minnesota counties in the winning list: Carver and Hennepin, which won fourth in its category.
The survey names counties that maximized the "benefits of technology" for people who live there, especially considering the importance of virtual connection in the pandemic.
First-place winners are in California and Virginia.
A Carver County press release said the county won for its initiatives in: Streamlining online government services, collaboration, cybersecurity and open data, and response or recovery efforts.