The community rallied for His House Foundation & Abundance, a local human services nonprofit, following a Grinch-level incident.
On Dec. 3, with its bus loaded in Chaska with gifts and donations for His House’s annual holiday bazaar and Secret Santa, Executive Director Martha Brannon noticed something off.
“We had it all ready to go, then we turned (the bus) on and it sounded like a jet engine,” she says.
Its catalytic converter had been stolen.
“It was just devastating,” Brannon says. “I didn’t know what I was going to do without that bus.”
Without that expensive-to-replace part, His House couldn’t deliver donations to the community or open it up for coat donation days. In just a few short weeks, it would need the bus to distribute wish list items for 45-plus families.
Brannon took the mobile resource center, which His House has owned for several years, in for the $2,200 repair. She used money from the bazaar and the organization’s discretionary fund.
But thanks to community donations through online fundraising platform GoFundMe, over $1,880 of that loss was covered.
Shashank Dhadphale was one contributor.
He’s lived in Chaska since 2004, but didn’t have ties to His House — he simply “felt like helping out.”
“I thought, you know, why not help out when I can?” Dhadphale says.
Brannon says she and her team are grateful for “all the wonderful donations” so His House can use its money to better serve those in need. Now, thanks to their help, it can focus on a bus-fueled mission this month.
“We’re gonna get Christmas to everybody,” Brannon says.