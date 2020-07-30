All Neil Kortekaas wanted for his birthday was to be with his family.
“And that’s what it was,” said daughter Sandy Neudahl.
Despite the pandemic, Kortekaas’s 100th birthday didn’t go unnoticed. The WWII Coast Guard veteran and farmer, who lives at Auburn Homes and Services, was surprised with friends, family and supporters on July 23.
“It was just the greatest day,” said Neudahl. “We couldn’t have asked for anything more, we just couldn’t.”
PARADING FOR NEIL
Neudahl, who lives in Chaska, got the idea a few months ago.
The city’s fire and police department had “birthday patrols” for area children, driving by to create makeshift celebrations in uncertain times.
“I thought, ‘Oh, how sweet is that?’” she said.
Though celebratory patrols stopped in June, Auburn Homes staff recommended the family ask public safety staff anyway. They’re glad they did.
Once the fire and police departments were on board, Neudahl knew the party had to grow.
She asked VFW Post 1791 and a scout troop to join in on the fun, and they didn’t disappoint.
On his birthday afternoon, family set up a table of cupcakes outside Auburn Manor on Oak Street. Masked loved ones gathered in a grassy spot while staff helped Kortekaas outside near the street.
Kicking off the mini-parade were Chaska police and fire vehicles, greeted by a waving Kortekaas. Scout Troop 589 walked with signs reading “Happy 100th birthday” and “Thank you for your service.”
VFW members marched past wielding flags and guns, stopping to salute Kortekaas individually.
One of his sons, who hadn’t seen Kortekaas in three years, came to celebrate from North Carolina. Other close family members and friends said their hellos and joined in during several renditions of the happy birthday song.
“I don’t how many times we ended up singing ‘happy birthday’ to him. At six times I lost count,” said Amy Meyers, therapeutic recreation director at Auburn.
SMILES BEHIND THE MASKS
Kortekaas was especially energetic that day, waving and clapping along to the festivities.
“He had a really, really good day,” Meyers said. “He was very thankful and grateful to people for coming and verbalized that numerous times that, you know, he was so pleased that everyone had joined in and celebrated.”
Birthday parties aren’t uncommon at Auburn, but COVID-19 threw a hefty wrench into the celebration.
It’s why they opted for an outdoor celebration, where everyone could keep their distance.
It meant a lot not just to Kortekaas and his family, but people who had never met him too. Though the parade counted toward some community service hours, it wasn’t necessarily about that for scouts.
“It’s not too often you get to celebrate a 100th birthday and the birthday of World War II veteran,” said Chanhassen High School junior Christopher Patz.
Patz, 16, paraded with his troop which included scouts ages 11 through 17.
“Everyone was participating and happy and we got to make Neil’s day,” Patz said.
The troop has visited Auburn Manor before, playing B-I-N-G-O and celebrating Christmas with residents. This spring they planted flowers in the adjacent garden.
“They really like to do that kind of thing where they’re helping out in the community and they were enthusiastic about it,” said Hillary Patz, Christopher’s mom and Troop 589 committee chair.
That enthusiasm seemed to touch everyone that day, even if they couldn’t touch each other with a hug or greeting.
“It was more than we ever dreamed of,” said Neudahl, who thought it would end up being a simple “drive-through, drive-by (and) wave.”
“But it turned out to be more lovely than I ever, ever imagined,” she said. “He was really up. I mean, he was happy and just seeing all these people who came to wish him a happy birthday? He was more than beside himself.”