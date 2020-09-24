The family of four trickled out of their car onto the Winkel Park gravel lot in Chaska. Picking up stones along the way, they walked through a cluster of trees to the Minnesota River.
They go here every year for their Rosh Hashanah tradition of praying and throwing stones in the water to cleanse their sins.
This year, the river level was noticeably lower than normal. And it wasn’t the only unusual thing about 2020’s Jewish High Holidays.
No in-person synagogue services, neighborly meals, or community celebrations are happening this year because of COVID. But the 10-day stretch goes on. It begins with the Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Sept. 18, and goes through Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, ending Sept. 28.
“(These are) the most important two holidays in the Jewish calendar,” said Michelle Love, who celebrates them with her Chaska family, including husband Dan Kessler, a House of Representatives candidate for District 47B.
Rosh Hashanah is the start of a new year. Then comes 10 days of contemplation before Yom Kippur, she said, when people ask questions like, “How could you do better, better yourself in the new year?”
“You spend the 10 days really thinking about how you’re going to make the next year to be a better person to everyone around you in the oncoming year,” said Love.
So despite the virus, locals are making sure there is some level of commemoration to do just that. For Rabbi Daniel Ettedgui, that means turning to a screen.
INTERNET
Ettedgui said there aren’t many Jewish people in the Twin Cities — maybe 60,000 max. Out of those, just over 100 families join him for services at Sharei Chesed, a conservative Jewish congregation in Minnetonka.
As he explained the High Holiday process this year, some things stood out: Zoom videos or live-streams. Limited space. Sign-ups. Face masks.
“We are trying to connect without congregating. It’s the best that we can do right now,” he said.
And “trying to connect” came with a fair amount of preparation.
Ettedgui records videos for the Friday night services, then on weekends he’s manning live-streamed ceremonies from the sanctuary. Eighteen people can physically be in the space at a time, while wearing face masks, he said.
Then, when a fast is broken the next Monday morning, a prerecorded video will be posted online. He said that technological work had to strike the right balance of tradition and not starting at a computer screen all day.
“I had to create an online prayer book with slides for all of these services,” Ettedgui said. “(It) was kind of all the extra work that everyone is doing.”
But some Orthodox Jewish communities need to consider a whole different set of obstacles. Ettedgui said they traditionally won’t use electronics on High Holidays or Sabbath days (sundown Friday to sundown Saturday).
So how do you ring in the Jewish New Year apart from one another — and without technology?
Minnetonka’s Chabad Minneapolis congregation said it’s following state and federal COVID guidelines, but people need to RSVP for the in-person services.
The Darchei Noam congregation in St. Louis Park is answering that question with in-person, outdoor and socially-distanced gatherings. People sign up for slots on its website, which says they “accept upon (themselves) the risk of attendance.”
Those physical get-togethers aren’t limited to traditional Jewish groups. Have a more compact following? It might work in your favor.
“Our congregation is so small. (COVID) won’t affect us a bit,” said a leader with Burnsville's Tabernacle of David, who asked to be unnamed.
Twenty to 30 people at most show up to services, he said, and it’s mostly a normal service with High Holiday-related teachings. It’s unlikely that enough people will show up to break state mandate, but if people aren’t comfortable they can opt out.
“You’ve got to decide for yourself what you’re going to do. You don’t force somebody to come to church; you don’t force somebody to come to the synagogue," he said.
But if they do, Tabernacle of David visitors will need to wear face masks since it’s an indoor space, he said.
“We’re playing by the rules just like everyone else.”
REPENT, REJOICE
Jewish High Holidays tend to bring more people in than usual, like a Christmas or Easter celebration in the Christian faith. So even if they don’t go to the synagogue every week, people show up when Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur come around.
“You can always rely on seeing everybody at High Holidays,” Love said. “We will definitely miss that a lot.”
Celebrations usually involve sharing services, prayer and meals with one another. Love said on Yom Kippur, people traditionally wear white, the color of rebirth and renewal.
The tastiest part of this season?
“A big holiday dinner — a celebratory dinner for the New Year in order to assure a sweet life for the year,” Love said.
Apples, honey, challah (which was hard to find yeast for with COVID's bread-making rush), and raisins.
“Something cloyingly sweet,” she added.
Near the end of Yom Kippur, people break their day-long fast. It comes after long services at night and all day, but once the sun goes down? The community gets together. People come in and out the whole day, dancing and singing, but Love’s family usually sticks around.
While Love is mourning that time spent with her two college-aged children, off in different states, she said the High Holidays always strike her as beautiful.
Sure, they’ll watch virtual services from the Shir Tikvah congregation in Minneapolis and forego most of the classic human interaction. But COVID isn’t taking all of it away.
"To me, it’s really meaningful. It’s like you bring it all with you to that service and you use it to repent for what you’ve done wrong and rejoice in what you’re going to do better," Love said. “It’s an amazing holiday."