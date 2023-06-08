The Chaska American Legion Auxiliary is the beneficiary of a $9,180 grant for furniture and other residential items for Anoka-based veteran transitional housing nonprofit Haven 4 Heroes.
Kelley Buckentine, a Chaska Auxiliary member since 2016, initially found out about the grant in a monthly ALA Foundation publication and decided to apply.
“I’ve written grants before and there’s a real need for this,” she said. “The hardest part was trying to guesstimate what the items would cost that we are trying to provide for Haven 4 Heroes as they expand their residences for veterans and military families in transition.”
The ALA Foundation grant requires that the recipient of the grant put in 20% as well, a cost that the Chaska Auxiliary is taking on. The total grant amount is $11,475.
“We will purchase these items and then we give them to Have 4 Heroes,” Buckentine said.
At the award ceremony at the June 5 meeting, Haven 4 Heroes was presented with a check for $9,180.
The Haven 4 Heroes campus in Anoka was once a mental health asylum that was built back in the turn of the century, according to Buckentine.
Haven 4 Heroes owns the auditorium and three of the nine dormitory-like buildings on the property, with one dedicated to men, one to women and children and the third one will be for men as well.
“They always seem to have a waitlist for male residences, so that’s why they’re in the process of refurbishing this third building,” Buckentine said. “It’s taking a lot of money and obviously a lot of time.”
Renovations of the cottages are expensive due to how old the brick buildings are and the design of the roofs. It took one million dollars to redo the roof of the third cottage and $900,000 for new windows, according to Buckentine.
“They do not discern where their residents come from,” Buckentine said. “So if someone from here was in need of a place to live, they would just go through the process like anyone else.”
According to Buckentine this is the first time the Chaska American Legion Auxiliary has applied for a grant. The group regularly raises money for organizations in and around the Twin Cities.
“The Auxiliary is an incredible organization that I had no idea how much they provide for the community in funds,” Buckentine said. “Every month they are donating hundreds of dollars to local charities in need. We do all of this by raising money ourselves. So when a grant like this comes along, where we can really help something a long way, it’s just huge.”
Buckentine is inspired now to do more grant writing on behalf of the Chaska Auxiliary in hopes to provide more funds to Haven 4 Heroes and other organizations. She is also an American Legion Riders member and fundraises for them as well in her retirement.