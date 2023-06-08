ALA + Haven 4 Heroes, grant

(From left to right): Mary Kuperus, American Legion Auxiliary Department of MN President; Chaska ALA members Kelley Buckentine and Jennifer Stolz; and Haven 4 Heroes representatives Director Bart Ward and Co-Director Ellen Ward.

 Courtesy photo/Jen Stolz

The Chaska American Legion Auxiliary is the beneficiary of a $9,180 grant for furniture and other residential items for Anoka-based veteran transitional housing nonprofit Haven 4 Heroes.

Kelley Buckentine, a Chaska Auxiliary member since 2016, initially found out about the grant in a monthly ALA Foundation publication and decided to apply.

