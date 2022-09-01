The Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 has received the Military Support Unit Award for putting together care packages for Minnesota troops serving in Kuwait in 2021. The unit was chosen from among the 417 other units in Minnesota.
The project came about after the unit connected with a Minnesota National Guard Chaos Company member, Courtney Beers, who needed care for her dog while she was deployed. Molly Harer, the chairman of the National Security Program, watched Beers’ dog and ended up working with her on coordinating care packages to her unit in Kuwait.
“These days you can’t just send a care package to any service member serving overseas. You actually have to have a name and an address for that service member,” Harer said.
To the surprise of Harer and the rest of the volunteers with Unit 57, the only thing the troops wanted were toys. “They can’t be on mission 24 hours a day. They have to have downtime,” Harer said. “We tried to find things that could be given to individuals.”
The volunteers spent $770 packing six boxes of toys, which included 25 cribbage boards, 120 packs of playing cards, 150 hacky sack balls, 150 hot sauce packets, 240 electrolyte powder packets for water, 60 lip balm sticks, along with a 4’ by 8’ vinyl banner signed on both sides by citizens from Chaska thanking them for their service.
“I would love to thank the people of Chaska who signed that banner or who regularly come to the Legion, because it’s through them that we’re able to do all of this,” Harer said.
Funds are raised through various activities throughout the year, including the annual silent auction and bake sale in December, weekly Thursday meat raffles at the American Legion and working Sunday bingo games.
Eastern Carver County Women of Today, the Carver Lions Club and Flags and Honor of Minnesota donated to cover the shipping costs, which Harer estimates to be around $400-$500.
Harer was “flabbergasted” that it only took the package about a week to reach the troops. To say thank you for the care packages, the troops sent a thank you picture. All 100 troops returned safely to Minnesota in February 2022.
“We’re really happy that we were able to do this and we’re looking to expand on the program this year,” Harer said.
Unit 57 wants to continue gathering names of people overseas so that they can receive a care package. Harer said that she hopes to be able to send packages on this scale once or twice a year.
“We do obviously want to keep it focused on Minnesota. We want to hone in on our Minnesota troops first,” Harer said. “If you know someone who’s gonna be serving overseas in the next 12 months, let us know.”
When they’re not sending care packages abroad, the American Legion Auxiliary National Security Program maintains and promotes a strong national defense by strengthening and supporting military service members and their families.