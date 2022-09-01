Troops

To thank Chaska Unit 57, and everyone who contributed the care package project, the 100 Minnesota troops sent a photo with the signed banner.

 Photo courtesy of Molly Harer

The Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 has received the Military Support Unit Award for putting together care packages for Minnesota troops serving in Kuwait in 2021. The unit was chosen from among the 417 other units in Minnesota.

The project came about after the unit connected with a Minnesota National Guard Chaos Company member, Courtney Beers, who needed care for her dog while she was deployed. Molly Harer, the chairman of the National Security Program, watched Beers’ dog and ended up working with her on coordinating care packages to her unit in Kuwait.

