The state has dismissed a Shakopee resident’s charge for riding her horse, stabled in Chaska, on Chaska city streets.
Dismissed in the Criminal Division of the District Court’s First Judicial District, the charge against Julie Hilden was for "failure to comply with equestrian requirements." She received a ticket from a Community Service Officer in March while riding her horse, Spirit, on Chaska roads.
It was dismissed May 18 “in the interests of justice,” according to court documents.
The city’s equestrian ordinance says people cannot ride horses in “any portion of the System” — AKA park or recreational land. It does not restrict equestrian access to city streets, only roadways within parks, according to Attorney Pete Rainville with the case.
While local officials are still negotiating how and where Hilden can ride Spirit, Rainville said most everyone is on the same page.
“There was a lot of sympathy regarding what was going on there,” he said. “Everyone was on board that nobody was looking to make her public enemy no. 1.”