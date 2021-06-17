After competing against 100 local contestants in the regional Toastmasters International Speech Contest, Chaska resident Peter Tartaro is advancing to the region quarterfinal round at the Toastmasters International Convention in August, according to a Toastmasters press release.
Tartaro is a member of two St. Paul clubs. He remembers the cold January day that inspired his speech "The Magic Trick."
"My 3-year-old daughter walked over to where I was and asked if I would like to see a magic trick. She imitated a simple card trick I'd performed for her a few times, and she was just trying to be like dad. Her cuteness instantly broke my stress," he said. "Then she walked over to my wife who was sitting in our recliner, 'performed' the same trick and had her laughing as well. At that moment, I knew I had to tell that story."
He spoke of how kindness is a "magic elixir" that the world needs.
"My goal this year was to share that with out world," said Tartaro, who works as a practice development manager in St. Paul.
He will compete with 113 other winners from districts around the world. The speeches are judged on content, organization, gestures, and style, according to the press release. It is the second time someone from District 106 will compete in the Regional Quarterfinals.