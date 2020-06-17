Following a wide-reaching outcry for police reform, following the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police last month, Chaska officials are gearing up for more related discussions.
During a June 15 Chaska City Council meeting, Mayor Mark Windschitl said this month will kick off community conversations related to policing in the city.
It starts with Chaska Police Chief Ryan Seibert, who Windschitl said, is putting together information that will be available to the public. It includes the city’s current policing and training policies, like use of force, body-worn cameras, its impartial policing policy, and conduct policy. He’s also expected to share areas of potential improvement.
After the information is released, Chaskans will have the opportunity to give feedback “to inform changes,” Windschitl said.
The evening of Wednesday, June 24 is set aside at the Chaska Event Center for these conversations to take place. Registration, yet to be set up, is required and capacity is limited to 84 people, per state COVID-19 orders. Details have not yet been released.
“I think this is exciting for us to do this and I think it’s a good way for the chief to meet a lot of community members,” Windschitl said.
He said the council is “trying to offer as many opportunities” as it can for these conversations to take place, including a virtual meeting that has no date set up as of Monday night.
Also in the council meeting, Windschitl addressed the George Floyd death again, calling it “unbelievable” and “tragic.”
“That was something that I never thought I’d see and it’s hard for me to understand and explain,” he said. “It’s so preventable that it just doesn’t make sense.”
He also referred to the City Council’s website, which offers a statement on the death.
He referred to comments at the last City Council meeting about property damage, noting they were separate from Floyd and related to Chaska events.
“We as a council certainly are listening,” Windschitl said.
He said Chaska staff have been through YMCA diversity training and the city organized Marnita’s Table twice, which fostered conversations about race.
The June 24 gathering, he said, will be “the first step to sit down and have a meeting and have an opportunity for input.”
For those who can’t attend the in-person or virtual meeting, the mayor said the city will send letters to residents asking for comments.
“We’re offering three ways that we can get input into our policies and procedures,” he said.
Windschitl said about 20 years ago, Chaska adopted eight community values, including respect for others, and human worth and dignity.
“They may be not in the forefront right now, but I still believe they are a guiding force that has driven us through the years,” he said of the values. “I think that we may have to spend a little more time on these eight core values.”
Other councilors added further responses.
Councilor Mike Huang said George Floyd’s death “at its core was incredibly inhumane” and an “unfortunate example of systematic issues.”
“Obviously things aren’t where they need to be. Obviously justice still needs to be served in Minneapolis,” Huang said. “The story isn’t over.”
He asked the mayor to sign a pledge to review policies, engage with community members, report the findings, and make changes based on feedback. Windschitl said he believes Chaska is doing many of those things and will look into what he needs to do to sign it.
“Hopefully again that through all of these community dialogues, that we can work to make Chaska even a little better place than what we feel it is today,” Windschitl said.