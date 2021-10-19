Friday and Saturday brought merrymaking to Firemen’s Park with this year’s Fire and Ice Festival and Bonspiel.
The community gathering included food and music, fireworks, curling activities, live music and all sorts of family-friendly activities.
The Chaska Fire Department also celebrated its 150th anniversary, making the antique fire truck show and department water fights even more meaningful. Past and current firefighters marched across the Firemen’s Clayhole bridge, gave public readings, and were gifted a bagpipe performance.
“It just was a great day and the support over the years has been outstanding,” Fire Chief Tim Wiebe said at Monday’s City Council meeting.
“Our community is truly fortunate to be served by dedicated individuals who give their time and service to those in need,” Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl said at the meeting.
Their service came in handy in a timely way.
The festival’s fireworks started a small grass fire on a nearby hill, Wiebe said, which crews responded to during the festivities.
“If you’re gonna celebrate the fire department, you’ve got to start a fire, right?” City Administrator Matt Podhradsky said jokingly at the meeting.