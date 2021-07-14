Chaska’s 45th annual River City Days is scheduled for July 23-25 this year. It was cancelled in 2020, due to the pandemic.
The City Square Park (300 N. Chestnut St.) celebration and fundraiser is set for Friday through Sunday, with more-than-usual festivities on the last day, according to staff.
Events start at 10 a.m. Friday and last through 6 p.m. Sunday. There are no COVID-specific restrictions for the event.
Entertainment includes favorite local bands, kids’ activities, food and drink, and craft and vendor sales. There will also be a parade, blood drive, fun run, car show and disc golf tournament.
To see the full schedule, sign up to volunteer, or learn more, visit www.chaskarivercitydays.com.
Read more in next week's Herald.