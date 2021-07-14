River City Days
Renata Martinez, 3, enjoys some watermelon, courtesy of Cooper’s Foods on Friday night during River City Days in 2019.

 File photo by Mark W. Olson

Chaska’s 45th annual River City Days is scheduled for July 23-25 this year. It was cancelled in 2020, due to the pandemic.

The City Square Park (300 N. Chestnut St.) celebration and fundraiser is set for Friday through Sunday, with more-than-usual festivities on the last day, according to staff.

Events start at 10 a.m. Friday and last through 6 p.m. Sunday. There are no COVID-specific restrictions for the event.

Entertainment includes favorite local bands, kids’ activities, food and drink, and craft and vendor sales. There will also be a parade, blood drive, fun run, car show and disc golf tournament.

To see the full schedule, sign up to volunteer, or learn more, visit www.chaskarivercitydays.com.

