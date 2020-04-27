Chaska’s annual one-day home rehabilitation project, Christmas in May, will involve just one home this year and no community event.
City Administrator Matt Podhradsky said the Christmas in May Chaska board is modifying the event to keep the 24-year-old tradition going.
This year’s smaller-scale project will fix a home’s deteriorating concrete steps. Podhradsky said the homeowner takes care of an elderly mother and the stairs are “causing a danger.”
The family doesn’t have the funds to repair it, he said.
“Christmas in May has worked with a local contractor to get pricing ‘at cost’ to allow this project to move forward and to make sure that we have 24 straight years of this great community event not (getting) interrupted,” Podhradsky said, in a city report.
The nonprofit organization focuses on city homeowners who cannot financially or physically maintain their houses using volunteers.