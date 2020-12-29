The Chaska City Council approved the final 2021 tax levy and final budgets on Monday, raising taxes 6.94% from last year.
The 4-0 vote, with Councilor Mike Huang absent, will charge the median-valued home $5.33 more per month from 2020 to 2021. (The median home value went up 1.42% from $281,000 to $285,000 from 2020.)
That’s a $64 annual increase from 2020, from $808 to $872, according to city documents.
Next year’s General Fund Operating Budget is $20.1 million, with a $11.4 million levy. That's $1.3 million more from 2020’s amended budget. It continues to put Chaska among the top 10 lowest levies among area cities, City Administrator Matt Podhradsky said.
“This is one of the most challenging budgets that we’ve worked on,” Mayor Mark Windschitl said, noting the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on nearly every aspect of it.
The Chaska Community Center and Chaska Curling Center saw the greatest impact of the pandemic, councilors said, after nearly five months of closure. Federal CARES funding couldn’t replace lost revenue from that time.
The council budgeted for 2021 based on what a typical year would be. In the case of future federal assistance, that funding would be based on budget numbers versus spending.
The council decided not to raise Chaska Community Center membership fees in 2021, putting the center’s budget around $4 million.
After a 40% reduction in members, Podhradsky said he wants to see a return in people first.
“Our main goal at this point is just to keep and get back members,” he said.
All utilities will see a 3.19% increase, or $4.79 per month for services like water and sewer, a move Podhradsky called “reasonable.”
Chaska Town Course’s budget was set to $2.3 million.