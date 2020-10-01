It’s been almost 40 years since Jody Swenson first moved to Chaska. But it took until this year for her to really notice what’s piling up more and more around downtown: garbage.
“Our city’s getting full of trash,” Swenson said. “I’ve just never seen so much. I wish I could pick up every single piece.”
So she tries.
Though the work doesn’t come without pain from her disability, she grabs a trash bag and sets out for her walks. Past Walgreens, Chaser’s, and Cooper’s Foods parking lots and sidewalks, even hitting the grassy areas. The list goes on.
PIECE BY PIECE, BAG BY BAG
“It’s just everywhere,” Swenson said. “You just see so much and it’s just frustrating.”
Mid-September, she took that frustration to Facebook.
“Can we get a community going here to help clean this crap up,” the Chaska community group post read. “Let me know.”
That day, she got just one available volunteer: Tasha Dree VanBrocklin, who’s been in Chaska for 22 years. Both women live in apartments near Cooper’s.
She’ll go for walks with her black lab mix, Isabella, who is trained to pick up plastic waste like water bottles along the way.
“She’s the best dog ever,” Dree VanBrocklin said. “She’s adamant. We can’t pass (the trash) unless she gets to pick it up.”
On those strolls, she almost always notices litter lying around. Her philosophy is simple.
“I see the garbage; I’m going to pick it up,” she said, noting she picks up trash most days.
And so the two (three if you count Isabella) set out a few times last month to collect. They find fast-food containers, cardboard, and lots of paper. Once they found a plastic guitar by the Cooper’s parking lot, and these days they collect far more face masks and plastic gloves thanks to COVID.
CLEANING UP CHASKA
“We both want a cleaner town,” Dree VanBrocklin said of her and Swenson.
The City of Chaska Public Works Department has a part in that maintenance. Superintendent Brain Jung said staff sweep the downtown business district and “highly used” public parking lots on a weekly basis.
He said this year he’s seeing more trash downtown than before, pointing to the pandemic.
“Dumping of furniture, appliances and just garbage in area parks or road right-of-ways has seen a huge increase this year,” Jung said. “You can look at the pandemic and realize more people are home and many recycling centers were closed for a time. I do think that this had a large impact on why (we’ve) seen so much illegal dumping.”
But in an average year, Jung said streets are swept “at least twice” or more if needed in the spring and summer months. Once the leaves start falling, staff go out and clear out the storm drains so they don’t enter the sewers.
But Swenson said that might not be enough. She’s worried there aren’t enough trash bins around town or anti-littering signs.
“Stop littering,” Swenson suggested the signs read. “We just need more people out there, maybe more receptacles around out and about.”
Jung said those signs likely wouldn’t be helpful.
“These would just add to the sign pollution that is out there and would serve no real purpose. The general public knows that they are not (supposed) to litter. Also, it would add additional unneeded maintenance tasks for staff,” he said.
‘COMMUNITY SPIRIT’
With more people using trails because of COVID, Jung said the city installed “quite a few” waste containers at “key locations.” But the spots were limited because they need to be accessible by parks staff and be in “secured” areas.
Dree VanBrocklin said she doesn’t see many people picking up trash, so maybe nearby businesses could help with the cleanup effort. Another suggestion? The city could supply bags and gloves for volunteers to use, she said.
The bodies of water around downtown — both Clayhole Lake and the Brickyard Clayhole behind Cooper’s — seem to be prime targets for garbage collection.
Working with her boyfriend at a swimming pool company, Dree VanBrocklin has gone out to the lake with pool poles and nets, collecting what they could.
“We scooped out so much garbage,” she said.
Swenson said she’s talked to the city “many times” about trash pickup. She walks the boardwalk at Firemen’s Park often and constantly sees garbage in the lake, where she said not enough cans exist.
Jung said keeping Firemen’s Park tidy is a “continued daily effort” by public works staff. This summer, county watershed staff found a dozen bags worth of garbage around Clayhole Lake, he said.
Both Swenson and Dree VanBrocklin said when crews clean up the lakes, there’s no shortage of trash.
“They hauled out so much stuff. It was unbelievable,” Swenson said.
She said the biggest help would just be more hands on deck. It’s why she and Dree VanBrocklin organized a community cleanup event on Saturday.
“I just can’t do it on my own, you know,” Swenson said.
People seem to be receptive to the idea, at least on Facebook thus far.
“Awesome,” Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl commented on the post. “Thank you (for) that community spirit.”
So Chaskans will come together, gearing up with gloves and bags. Whether by grabbing a plastic bottle or pizza box, it’s the little things that might help make Chaska a cleaner place to live.