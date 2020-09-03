It was 2013, and Abdikarim Muse’s family was in a housing pickle.
The family of 10 was living in Eden Prairie, after a string of rental homes across the southwest metro left them wanting to own.
But homeownership would mean finding Section 8 housing or getting a loan with high interest.
So Muse applied for a home with Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit that builds homes for people with lower income.
Fast-forward seven years, and the Muses are in that very five-bedroom house in Chaska’s Clover Ridge.
“It fits for us right now. It’s good for us as a large family,” Muse said.
More families will join their luck as four townhomes are scheduled to be built in the next three or so years. They’re slated to start construction adjacent to Shepherd of the Hill Presbyterian Church.
FOUNDATIONS
Chad Dipman, project systems supervisor, said the first Habitat house to crop up in Chaska was back in 2001. More were built throughout the city between 2007 and 2017, taking a three-year pause before starting up again this fall.
Amid proposed retirement housing and transitional apartments in Chaska, Habitat officials say there’s another need: Affordable housing.
Habitat homeowners make between 30% and 80% of median area income.
“I can guarantee you that there are people in that income range … who live in or adjacent to Chaska and work the jobs that generate those lower incomes,” Dipman said.
He said it’s why affordable housing is a necessity here.
“If you want people to be able to live near their job and if you want people of any means to live anywhere, then the provision of affordable housing is a requisite,” he added.
Muse can vouch for that firsthand.
At the time, he wasn’t making as much money when his family was accepted for the Habitat house. Now, he works in Bloomington and has an easier time making ends meet.
He said the program’s fixed interest, which he said was low or nonexistent back then, helped his family immensely.
“We always worried about the interest,” Muse said. “But, financially, everything worked for us.”
SEEKING SHELTER
Twin Cities Habitat has a program for first-time homebuyers. Its monthly mortgage payments are capped at 30% of the applicant’s income, and has a low-interest fixed rate.
Staff help people with closing costs, down payments and overall affordability — issues they might run into while working with a mortgage lender.
Homes don’t have to be built by Habitat crews, but Chaska’s incoming homes will be.
Though the timeline was pushed back a few months because of the pandemic, staff say they’re getting back on track to build.
Staff weren’t working for a few weeks in March and April but were able to get back on the job shortly thereafter, said Kaitlyn Dormer, communications manager with Habitat’s Twin Cities chapter.
“It certainly set us back,” Dormer said.
LADDER UP, MASKS ON
Relying heavily on volunteers, homebuilding days are looking different with COVID. Dipman said each house uses around 5,000 hours of volunteer time.
Crew sizes are nearly cut in half with COVID, and days are shorter. Face masks are required and as much as possible, volunteers are socially-distancing. Staff are doing contact tracing when (or if) a COVID case does cause worry.
In normal times, homeowners are required to volunteer substantial hours as a form of payment for their house. Muse’s family was no stranger to that, giving at least 100 hours to Habitat while working full-time jobs.
“It was good. It was tough,” Muse said. “But it’s something that we needed and successfully qualified for. We are happy that we had that opportunity.”
Short on volunteers, subcontractors will need to step in to replace that work, Dipman said. He hopes more will sign up in the near future.
Since the Chaska homes are just starting to be built, most of the work right now will be outside instead of in close indoor quarters.
Despite challenges, volunteers and staff are weathering well. There are even some silver linings to the pandemic, Dipman said.
Smaller group sizes are a little easier to manage, he said, and workarounds aren’t causing too much havoc.
“Progress is not half as slow when you have half as many volunteers. Our progress has been pretty darn good,” he said. “It’s not as bad as we feared.”
And families, including eight in Chaska, will have much less to fear in the future with their own place to call home.