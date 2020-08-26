This year’s recipient of the Rotary Club of Chaska Paul Harris Community Service Award is Chaska Fire Chief Tim Wiebe.
The award goes to someone who exemplifies serving others before themselves, said Bob Roepke, former Chaska mayor.
Wiebe has worked with the city for three decades, leading the Chaska Public Works department and serving with the fire department for 27 years (seven as chief).
“Tim believes in people and he is committed to service and placing service about self. He is a humble leader that would probably want to be anywhere today than right here receiving an award,” Roepke said, in a press release.
Wiebe led the department in over 1,000 calls last year.
Wiebe is a member of the Minnesota State Fire Chief Association, a medical services committee, a pension relief association committee, and the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs’ memorial services committee.