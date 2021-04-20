The Chaska City Council approved installing a cricket pitch in the McKnight Park soccer field area at its April 19 meeting.
Not long after bringing it to the council’s attention, the Chaska Cricket Club hopes to be playing by Memorial Day.
“I didn’t even know what a cricket pitch was a few months ago,” Mayor Mark Windschitl said. “And here we are, already creating it.”
The city’s park maintenance staff, led by Parks and Recreation Director Marshall Grange, can now build the pitch, which is the center of the field made of asphalt under AstroTurf. Grange said the cost, under $10,000, is “very reasonable.”
He said cricket is the second-most popular spectator sport worldwide and the community has already shown great support for this field.
Via a GoFundMe online fundraiser, the club garnered over $7,500 of its $10,000 goal over a single weekend.
The club may ask the council to play an inaugural match once the pitch is set, Grange said. Future plans include youth program and recreational play.