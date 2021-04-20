“What did it feel like (last) Monday, walking around the school being state champions?”
No word could describe it.
Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl pointed the question toward Chaska High School girls basketball team captains at the April 19 Chaska City Council meeting. Councilors congratulated their 45-43 4A state championship win on April 9 against Rosemount.
Senior captain Kaylee Van Eps, who made the winning basket, laughed in response and said the team was still getting props a week later.
“That night, I said this: I said we play for the name on the front of our jersey,” she said. “We play for Chaska. That’s who we’re going out there every single night to play for.”
And the city felt it.
Though fans were limited at the Target Center, supporters watched virtually and held a welcome back party on the Hawks football field after the game.
Senior captain Kelsey Willems said the captains worked to create team T-shirts with the word ‘together.’ It wasn’t an easy season with COVID and sports pauses, but the community and team stayed as a unit.
“We’re like family. We’re really close. And to know that we were able to compete at the highest level and win and come out on top is just really crazy,” Willems said.
Junior Mallory Heyer said players and coaching staff worked hard year-round. When the clock hit zero after scoring the last points just seconds before, Heyer called it “an amazing feeling.”
Head Coach Tara Seifert said upsetting Hopkins, the No. 1 team in the country, during the semifinals is the biggest win they’ll ever have. The team then went on to win state.
It’s the first time in school history the girls basketball team has won the state tournament. It came after an undefeated season, which Mayor Windschitl called an accomplishment worthy of just as equal praise.
“That means you never let up,” he said. “It was like, yeah, you got this. Boom. Score.”