The Chaska Human Rights Commission asked the Chaska City Council to stand with a statement against rising hate toward Asian Americans at the April 5 council meeting. All councilors and Mayor Mark Windschitl voiced support for the message.
“While our community is generally a safe and inclusive space, that is not true for all people at all times. The commission is particularly concerned with the rise of anti-Asian hate in our country,” said HRC member Seth Spreadbury.
The Associated Press News reported “racially motivated harassment and assaults” toward Asian Americans have risen to the thousands across the states during the pandemic. Many have targeted elderly Asian Americans.
Spreadbury said local public officials won’t stand for bias and asked leaders to affirm this.
“As city leaders we condemn all acts of discrimination and hatred, including anti-Asian hate, and we are sorry for every time you have felt unwelcome or unsafe in this city,” he said at the meeting. “We commit to inclusivity, representation, and the elimination of bias at every level of city government.”
Councilor Mike Huang, who previously told the Chaska Herald he experienced racism as a child and adult, responded first at the council meeting.
“I feel obligated to say something here,” he said. “The Asian community is not the first group in our country to experience racially focused hate and, sadly, it will not be the last. In most cases these crimes are being committed against other Americans; ones who just look different through no choice of their own.”
Huang referred to retired U.S. Army veteran Ron Tuason who was reportedly a hate crime victim in San Francisco earlier this year.
“He was accosted and assaulted and beaten to the ground for nothing. And no one deserves this treatment in our country,” Huang said.
He said he fully supports the HRC’s statement.
“I appreciate that we are making a statement and being leaders to say, ‘This is something that is unacceptable in our community.’ I feel that we need to make sure that everyone can say the same thing, that everyone can say they feel that this is a place they feel safe and included and welcome here.” Huang said.
Councilor McKayla Hatfield said crimes against Asian Americans went up an “insane” number in 2020 and said she “absolutely” agrees with the HRC.
“It’s just increasingly important that this not be our future where this kind of hate and violence happens, and that we just continue … to boldly speak out against such hate and to just swiftly act, if you see it happening to stand up, especially if you are someone in this community that has privilege to jump at it and stand up against it,” Hatfield said.
Councilor Taylor Hubbard said diversity is what makes Chaska a positive community. She said people need to actively stop racism and move toward inclusivity.
“I want to share that I am so deeply sorry for the rise of hate and that I will stand with the HRC in standing this out because I believe that we should have high quality life for everybody in Chaska,” Hubbard said.
“I remember growing up and hearing stories of racism and you're thinking like, ‘OK, my generation can be that difference. We can do it,’ and here I am,” said Councilor Jon Grau.
Grau said though some leadership roles are creating that change, in some cases racism is “worse than it’s been in years.”
“So how can we be that change and how can I use this role to be a voice for those who maybe have no voice in government decisions or politics or city (roles)? So I continue to pledge that I will stand for what this city stands for, that inclusivity for all Chaskans, for all Americans and really everyone in the world,” he said.
Mayor Windschitl spoke after the councilors, saying he echoed their statements.
He said the HRC’s statement was “great” and said “the numbers have skyrocketed, which is really sad,” referring to an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes.
Windschitl said the city stands by this statement and believed in it before the increase.
“This statement is all this time, not just because of now,” Windschitl said. “Our hope is that Chaska is a welcoming community, no matter who you are. It doesn’t matter. And I hope that continues and maybe this is just a good reminder for all.”