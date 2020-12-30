After a work session talk over whether to move forward with the city’s proposed draft chicken ordinance, the Chaska City Council decided last Monday to make a final vote in January.
On Monday, Jan. 25, the Chaska City Council will formally vote on the ordinance, which includes a limit of five hens, no roosters, and requirements like fencing and fees.
City Administrator Matt Podhradsky said it’ll give the community another chance to comment. The city has only received a handful of remarks, both pro and con, regarding the ordinance.
Councilors Taylor Hubbard and McKayla Hatfield showed support of allowing homeowners to keep chickens in Chaska, while Mayor Mark Windschitl expressed his general disapproval. Councilor Jon Grau remained neutral and Mike Huang was not present.
Hubbard said she asked the county sheriff how many chicken complaints occurred in cities that allow the feathered flocks. He said zero, Hubbard relayed.
Mayor Windschitl said homeowner association regulations could muddle with city rules, making it confusing to know what ordinance prevails. Podhradsky noted HOA regulations would always take precedence.
“It’s so confusing who (could) have them and who (couldn’t) have them,” Windschitl said, noting property lines could also cause confusion. “I can just see where this thing just keeps snowballing. That’s just my opinion on this … I’m not in favor of moving it forward.”
Windschitl also said there are “other more important things” than the ordinance to focus on and so few people would likely want a permit.
Hubbard said even if that’s the case, it’s still worth looking into.
“I think if a small group of people would like us to address a topic, I think that we should do so,” Hubbard said.
Hatfield said, though Chaska has many HOAs, people can decipher which rules to follow.
“When you move into the association it’s always been said it’s going to be more restrictive,” Hatfield said. “That’s part of being an educated homebuyer. We can’t hold everyone’s hand through that.”
Discussion continued around fees, additional staff work to process applications and inspections, and what similar cities have done to allow chickens.
“The last thing we need to do is pit neighbors against neighbors,” Windschitl said.