The Carver County 350 group and environmental nonprofit MN350 are hosting a Carver County candidate forum on Thursday, Oct. 1 to discuss climate change.
According to MN350’s website, county voters organized the forum, viewed live or anytime after on Facebook. It is meant to address the “impacts of this global and local crisis” and “build a cleaner, healthier future for our families.”
The forum focuses on state candidates in District 47.
“What will candidates for state office in (District) 47 do to help us adopt clean energy policies, produce new energy jobs, effectively reduce pollution, and help Minnesota become a climate action leader?” organizers asked in a press release.
The “350” in the groups’ names represents a reduction in carbon dioxide levels to no more than 350 parts per million.
Participants can get more information at mn350.org. It will be livestreamed on MN350’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.