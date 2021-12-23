Comforters over their heads and surrounded by pillows, Chaska native Kerianne Stuck Wright prayed while her 2-year-old daughter sang “Rain, Rain, Go Away” in their Pembroke, Kentucky cellar.
It was nearly half an hour past midnight on Dec. 11.
The sound, pressure and stress was incomprehensible.
“It’s like you were standing in the middle of a freeway and semi trucks were going 85 mph all around you,” Stuck Wright says. “It just felt like everything was getting pulled up. Everything around you feels so heavy and forceful.”
In fact, the family was taking a direct hit from a 160 mph severe tornado to her home and horse boarding property.
She feared for her family and animals’ safety. Meanwhile, the internet was down and her cell phone was dying, as she relied on texts from neighbors saying, “OK, it’s getting bad again …”
The historic storm system, declared a major disaster by President Joseph Biden, included devastating tornadoes across western Kentucky according to the National Weather Service. Over 75 people died Dec. 10-11 in the state.
‘JUST RAVAGED’
Chaska High School 2008 graduate Stuck Wright calls herself lucky.
She and her daughter, Sailor, were not injured and her U.S. Army active-duty husband, Justin, was serving in Iraq at the time. Each of their six horses, two dogs and barn cats miraculously survived.
But the damage she saw was mighty.
“Everything that you think of when you think of the movie ‘Twister,’ it was all of that and more,” Stuck Wright says.
After five hours in the cellar, she walked into an inch of standing water in her home.
“Our family room was covered in debris,” she says, which included leaves and sticks. “It was just a really bizarre thing to be in the house.”
Windows and doors failed, meaning the framing was ruined and allowed water inside. The upstairs bathroom completely flooded.
Stepping outside, she found live, hot power lines downed across eight acres of pasture and helped her horses to a safe area. All of the family’s field fences were demolished by fallen trees.
Roofs ripped off two barns — one a 100-year-old staple in the community for photoshoots.
Their truck took $6,000 worth of damage; water mitigation crews estimate $10,000 just to suck moisture from the home. She expects insurance, which hasn’t visited yet due to extreme demand, to estimate at least $50,000 to $70,000 in out-of-pocket expenses.
“That was so scary,” longtime friend and Chaskan Kristen Nicholson says of hearing about the tornado. “We have a local community member that was such a big part of our community in Chaska all these years that just went through one of the most devastating natural experiences.”
Yet Stuck Wright keeps a fortunate lens.
“We are much better off then they are in Mayfield,” she says. “We’re some of the lucky ones.”
The family stayed at a nearby hotel for a few nights, but returned to their home to secure their belongings (a tarp is being used as a roof and there isn’t electricity yet.) Her husband was able to return home for a few weeks, and her Carver parents drove down immediately to help.
Many others across the states are displaced and dealing with immense loss in already-impoverished areas.
“That makes me feel guilty for having any sort of emotion because at the end of the day, we’ll be able to fix it,” says Stuck Wright, a director of physician recruitment.
“So many people have been affected,” she added. “Our little town of about 1,000 was just ravaged.”
About a mile away, 15 cattle died. A nearby barn collapsed and lost every horse they had. Two were found up the road impaled by two-by-fours, she says.
“The trauma we could’ve had,” she says. “I can’t imagine if I would’ve had to explain to (Sailor) if something bad would have happened to (our animals) … As soon as it happened my daughter was asking to go outside and check on her pony and give him a hug or a kiss.”
She explained keeping the horses outside their shelter was the best move — it could collapse on the animals if they had no way to escape. As for her two dogs, she couldn’t physically get them into the cellar.
“You spend all this time treating your animals like they’re your children, then you say ‘good luck.’ It was very difficult,” Stuck Wright says.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Closer to home, Minnesota recently saw first-of-its-kind December tornadoes on the 15th.
“We had a whopper of a storm system last weekend and that led to those extraordinary tornadoes,” says Senior Climatologist Kenneth Blumenfeld with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Though it’s hard to simply say climate change directly caused this storm system, he says climate change does influence these weather events.
“The planet is getting warmer,” he says, noting that includes air and oceans. “These strong low-pressure systems are able to pull this humid air farther north than where you would normally see and a greater intensity than you would normally see.”
Winter nights and cold days are warming three or four times faster than summers in Minnesota, he says, and wetness has trended upward through the decades.
“This kind of weather event that we had would have been much, much milder, and much, much less likely before we got into the era of modern climate change,” he says.
During the last decade tornadoes have actually trended flat or downward in terms of damage and deadliness, Blumenfeld says.
It’s why climatologists can’t say with confidence tornadoes as a whole are becoming worse and more widespread.
“But there is evidence to suggest the seasons which they occur are expanding to uncharted, new territory,” he says. “We just entered a new era where tornadoes in December are now on the table. I don’t think they’ll be common, but they’re on the table.”
ON TO TOMORROW
That’s a big concern for Stuck Wright, who lived the impact firsthand.
She hopes it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event and has been told she can feel safe now, but she’s not so sure.
“If living on this earth means being subjected to that again, I don’t want that for my daughter. I’m terrified of climate change and it feels like everything that we have been talking about due the last decade is here now and it’s going to get worse,” Stuck Wright says. “I’m worried about the future of the earth and everybody who inhabits it.”
Stuck Wright recalled tornado drills in her Chaska middle and high schools. Each first Wednesday of every month, she’d hear the test sirens (something her current small city doesn’t have).
Yet she could have never seen this coming.
“You don’t think it’s going to happen to you until it does,” she says.
It’s why she encourages people to look into tornado safety plans: Make a plan. Get a portable phone charger. Make sure you have soft bedding, head protection, food, shoes, water, protective shelter, and items for your children.
Blumenfeld says people should know severe weather can now include winter months.
On a larger scale, folks involved with city planning or who are responsible for communities big or small have duties, too.
“They should understand the shape or the trajectory of those extremes is changing and it’s taking us into some new territory. We should expect to be occasionally surprised by things we didn’t even know were possible,” Blumenfeld says.
“It requires an open-minded reflectiveness when you think about what the climate can dish out.”