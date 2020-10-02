“Shadows of this world… questions of tomorrow.”
It’s a phrase that seems to fit in pretty well with 2020’s pandemic theme.
It’s also a string of words put together by Associate Pastor Laura Laughlin with Crown of Glory Lutheran Church in Chaska. Eventually, that poetry turned into lyrics for a new hymn inspired by COVID-19.
“2020 has been a year of questioning. That’s sort of framed in the hymn,” Laughlin said. “I thought about how in the ups and downs and the tumultuousness in the world right now, what people of faith fall back on is that faith that grounds us.”
‘IN THE LIGHT OF YOUR PROMISE’
As the Lent season wound down and Easter approached, Laughlin and Crown of Glory staff needed a new refrain, or chorus, to sing in-between prayers.
So Laughlin, a musician, tried her hand at a few lyrics. A new refrain was born, and the congregation sang it for a few months.
“People loved it,” said Senior Pastor Reggie Klindworth.
He said the short refrain came into the services just as people were starting to feel distant from each other because of COVID.
As the chorus was sung and sung again, the church crew realized something: It could be a full hymn, something church staff had only done once before.
So Laughlin wrote more lyrics. After being quarantined for a month she partnered with Tom Paulson, the church’s organist and director of worship and music, to put it to music. It was coming together.
“Laura was coming up with her poetry and I was feeling some music to it,” said Paulson, who’d written a hymn years back.
The two collaborated for a few weeks at the church, adjusting lyrics here and adding lines there. They drafted a few versions, sharing them with other pastors for insight and after a “major workshopping session,” it was finished.
The hymn, “In the Light of Your Promise,” was ready.
“To me, it sounds like a lot of work,” Klindworth said with a laugh. “For them, it was such joy.”
But Paulson stayed humble.
“We really wrote out of need. It was a need for worship. We weren’t finding the right refrain to go into the lesson service,” Paulson said.
“I’m not so sure it was divine intervention as a practical need to be fulfilled in worship,” he added. “I was fortunate have some good inspiration.”
Even with a finished hymn on their hands, the work still wasn’t done. Next step? Copywriting.
The church payed around $60 to have the hymn licensed, then sat tight.
“Waiting was the longest part of the process,” Laughlin said.
After singing it for the congregation a few weeks ago, the church shared the hymn with other pastors and congregations. The response? People were singing praises.
“We’ve had really great feedback from people and we really think it’s been a great part of our worship and so we want other people to be touched by it as well,” Klindworth said.
The hymn is just over three minutes long and includes lyrics like “in the light of your promise, give us your peace” and “guide the hearts of all people.”
SINGING ABOUT IT
Both Laughlin and Paulson have musical backgrounds: She’s been a musician all her life in band and college; he’s made a living from directing music for three decades.
Even Klindworth called both of them “just amazingly talented.” Maybe it’s why the hymn came so naturally to them.
“It’s a marvelous blessing to be in this place where I not only get to be a pastor, but be welcomed into the music as well,” Laughlin said.
It’s a time where lots of places are intersecting in the church: COVID and worship, separate but apart, uncertainty and faith.
To Paulson, it’s a reason for creative people to turn pain into art.
“Poets and composers have been responding to difficult situations artistically and musically and spiritually for a thousand years or more,” he said, referring to a hymn written during a 1630s plague.
Looking forward, the two hope to write more hymns for the Christmas season and beyond — or what Laughlin calls a “creation of faith in words and melody.”
“In a time where everything is uncertain and, in many ways, the world feels like its falling apart, this is what we proclaim and believe and are able to do so in word and song,” she said.
And until the next verse comes around, that’s just what they’ll do.