People can pump up their bike tires and fit their helmets for an upcoming citywide bicycling event on Saturday, May 22. Participants will have three options to get their wheels turning: family rides, mountain biking, and a road ride.
Family rides begin at Lion's Park (1300 Crosstown Boulevard) and traverse to Athletic Park (725 West First Street). The nine-mile trips begin at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m. and people can turn around as needed.
Participants of mountain bike rides, led by the Chaska Mountain Bike team, will meet at Hawk's Ridge (southeast corner of Pioneer Trail and Audubon Road) at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m.
A 20-mile road ride, accompanied by community leaders in Chaska, leaves Lion's Park at 9 a.m. and will tour the city.
"It's really just way to really encourage people to come and and enjoy the trails and camaraderie and biking," said Parks and Recreation Director Marshall Grange.
Bike helmets (available on-site for $10) and free reservations are required for all rides. Those without bikes can use the school district's. Visit ChaskaCommunityCenter.com or call 952-227-7742 for more information or to reserve.