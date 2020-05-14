Homeowners in an area north of the Carver County Government Center will have a bit more time to pay street and utility fees this summer, the Chaska City Council ruled last week.
After discussion of COVID’s financial impact on families, councilors agreed to give residents until mid-November to pay their fee interest-free, if they decide by July 31.
“I think that’s a good compromise. I think that’s well-discussed,” Mayor Mark Windschitl said of the decision.
One of the last remaining parts to the city’s Downtown Street Reconstruction Project, improvements are set to happen this summer.
Above-ground construction includes streets/boulevards, sidewalks, concrete curbs and a trail. Below-ground repairs focus on the sanitary sewer, water main, a new storm sewer and other utilities.
PAYING FOR THE PROJECT
Just north of the Government Center, houses affected are along parts of Seventh Street, Boldt Street, Sixth Street, Willow Street, Beech Street and Stoughton Avenue.
The project’s total cost is around $4.4 million. City documents state around $278,000 will be covered by residents and $118,000 by the Carver County Government Center.
Around 40 residences will be charged between $2,500 and $8,500. Homeowners can either pay in full before Nov. 15, 2020, or set up a with-interest payment plan for 16 years.
Most properties will see a $7,500 bill — rather, $7,613 with added fees. Interest is calculated on a yearly basis.
It would be just under $40 a month over 16 years, not calculating for interest.
Matt Clark, Chaska city engineer, said probably half of the homeowners intend to pay it in full.
That’s according to a survey the city sent to them earlier. The questionnaire “create(s) predictability” for project managers, said City Administrator Matt Podhradsky.
It gave city staff a better understanding of who will pay at the project’s start.
“The last thing you want to do is bond without prepaying,” Podhradsky said of the city’s budget. “It’s bad to pay interest on something they really didn’t need.”
The city considered delaying fees for a year in light of COVID complications, but state statute won’t allow it.
Originally a 15-year repayment plan like all other downtown projects, the city plans to give people an extra year to pay. Officials said a payment structure would cut fees by nearly half for the first year.
“Although maybe not a perfect solution, it is a helpful solution,” Councilor Jon Grau said. “It’s not easy to make a decision like this, but you also don’t get to pick the year that you can kick the can down the road.”
Councilor Taylor Hubbard said while it’s not a painless situation, the project will benefit that area and employ people in the construction industry.
“I absolutely feel for every homeowner right now,” Councilor Taylor Hubbard said of the project’s financial impact.
Podhradsky said people in the area probably aren’t shocked about impending construction.
“They’ve been able to see this is coming for the last 10 years,” he said.
Mayor Windschitl said he understands the financial strain it could pose for some homeowners so he’s grateful for that extra repayment year. In the end, he said, construction needs to happen.
“We’ve got these projects on the line. We’ve got federal money,” he said. “It’s best for us to move forward.”
‘REALLY, REALLY BAD SHAPE’
Chris and Curt Dykstra have lived in the area since 2004. While they won’t be charged for work being done to a small portion of their backyard and nearby street, they’re not sure the project merits spending neighbors’ money.
“Although it’s a nice, elegant solution, it seems to address a problem that doesn’t actually exist,” Chris said, of a proposed walking path behind her house.
“Why not simply repave the street and leave it at that?” she asked at a recent City Council meeting.
Podhradsky said there’s currently a gap between the public sidewalk and where the trail starts.
The city doesn’t want to see gaps that force people onto the street, even if the traffic is lower in that area.
Chris said the city’s plan to readjust the area is merely a “want,” not a “need.” But city staff assured neighbors there’s plenty of necessary work to be done.
“These streets are in really, really bad shape,” said Windschitl, who used to live at Sixth Street and Stoughton Avenue.
“It was bad there, and that was 25 years ago. The streets haven’t had any work done to them,” he added. “It’s basically years and years and years of sealcoating.”
Windschitl said many of the sewer lines have disintegrated to nothing. Putting “lipstick” on the problem won’t fix it long-term, he said.
Some neighbors recognize that.
“We need the streets done. I understand completely,” said one neighbor at the council meeting.
BENEATH THE SURFACE
Podhradsky said the streets were never really built to standard levels, but it’s underground that’s causing the most trouble — or will soon.
“Our biggest issue is utilities,” Podhradsky said. “Our utilities are in absolute terrible shape down here and to not address those is going to cause some very significant issues for these homeowners in the future.”
Podhradsky said repaving the streets is just a fraction of that down-below cost.
Overhead electric lines along Seventh Street will go underground, something the Dykstras are happy about. Chris said she’s glad to see repairs in the area, but is concerned about yards.
Her next-door neighbor will need to remove his trees and has already relocated a vegetable garden.
“We’ve had to work with the city to enhance the appearance,” Chris said. “And now with this project it’s all going to be torn up.”
She’ll need to move some of her backyard flowers. It’s a laborious process, she said.
“Who helps us replant it and replenish and enhance it?”
Podhradsky said there’s a possibility the city will replant vegitation in the area, but it’s not official yet.
“We’d appreciate (it) if we could have someone work with us to reunify that area,” Curt said.
Windschitl said it’s never a convenient time to charge people for such projects, but it must go on.
“I think that our best option is to keep moving forward,” he said. “We’re going to work with people.”