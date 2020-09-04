Between law enforcement parades and traveling truck-bed bands, Chaskans have gotten creative with birthday celebrations thanks to COVID.
And for Helen Schallow, celebration met surprise late last month as she turned 95 years old.
Twenty or so family members met up to pleasantly catch her off-guard on Aug. 26, balloons and festive signs in tow.
"Happy birthday Nanny," they read, or, "We miss you."
They stood outside Schallow's window at the Carver Ridge Townhomes where she moved to in February.
Granddaughter Lindsey Poppler Karger said Schallow wasn't aware of the incoming visit from family, who waved and shouted birthday greetings up to her window.
"It was a great celebration and she was so happy to see us all," Poppler Karger said.