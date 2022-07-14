The latest summer festival is coming in hot… and cold. Chaska’s annual Fire and Ice Festival is happening Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, at Firemen’s Park. The Fire and Ice Bonspiel curling tournament will also be taking place July 14-17, 2022.
According to Alyssa Trumbower, recreation supervisor of events & teen programs, “Fire and Ice has been a festival that brings the community together, supports local businesses in Chaska, provides a safe place for families to have fun, and offers volunteer opportunities to community members. It started with an annual curling bonspiel and became a free community festival.”
Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities for all ages and an array of food and drink options from vendors such as Crooked Pint Alehouse, Café Cairo, Divine Swine Catering & Squeals on Wheels, JuneBug, Sumo Egg Rolls, Schram Haus Brew-ery, Youniverse Foodie and Street Eats Grill.
“New to this year’s event will be fireworks on both Friday and Saturday night, as well as a variety of food trucks,” Trumbower said. “Also, kid’s activities this year will include a balloon artist and glitter tattoo artist, as well as our traditional face painting. This year we are offering a sensory friendly zone, a space designed for people to relax and do a quiet activity in a safe, welcoming environment.”
The firework shows at 10 p.m. each night of the festival will last at least 15 minutes after the live music performances.
Trumbower anticipates at least 4,000 people to attend, like in years past. Parking at Firemen’s Park is limited, so attendees are instructed to park in the surrounding neighborhood and public parking.