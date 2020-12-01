A large Christmas tree and an assortment of annual holiday decorations can now be seen throughout Chaska, especially after the sun sets.
City Square Park, at 300 N. Chestnut St., features its share of brightly-colored holiday curios, while there are more visual festivities just a few blocks away.
The “Firemen’s Park Tree,” as it’s called by Chaska Communications Manager Kevin Wright, was set up and lit on Nov. 27, and will remain for the holiday season.
The “Holiday Tree Stroll” gives people a chance to “stroll through” Firemen’s Park to take photos and leave a donation for Bountiful Basket food shelf throughout December, Wright said. People can take a selfie and share it on social media using the hashtag #Chaskatree.
The city is also selling holiday-themed family craft bundles. The Family Holiday Kits include crafts and treats, “everything you need for a fun family holiday celebration,” according to a city flyer.
People can buy the kits at chaskacommunitycenter.com for $18. Kit pickup is on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Carver City Hall, 316 Broadway St., Carver; or from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Chaska Community Center, 1661 Park Ridge Dr., Chaska.
The city is planning a New Year’s Eve kit available later this month.
Wright said throughout the winter, pop-up activities are planned like ice skating and kicksledding. The Parks and Recreation department is also planning virtual tasks like a snowman-building contest, a gingerbread house contest, and a winter walking fitness challenge. More information can be found at chaskaparksandrec.com.
“We’re really trying to think through ways to keep people active and engaged and really feel like they’re still part of the community,” Wright said.