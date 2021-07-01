A year ago, summertime told a different story across Chaska. Uncertainty was met with cancellations galore — and the Fourth of July was no exception.
The Jonathan Association did without its annual celebration, including a petting zoo, kiddie parade, fun run and live music. The homeowners association’s bouncy houses and face painters took a break for the year, too.
The full Fourth experience returns in full swing this Sunday, with both the Jonathan celebration and city’s annual fireworks show to boot.
A DAY TO CELEBRATE
Local Independence Day festivities start at 8 a.m. this year with the Jonathan Association’s 5K Fun Run/Walk on Sunday, July 4. Its three-block long Kiddie Parade follows a couple of hours later, music from the Tuxedo Band to play after.
A picnic, gift bags and entertainment (think magicians and balloon animals) are also set for that morning, per a Jonathan Association press release.
FIREWORKS
The city’s long-standing annual fireworks celebration is set to top off the day.
Starting after dusk around 10 p.m. Sunday, people can watch the 20-minute fireworks show over Lake Jonathan. The best place to watch is McKnight Park or the Chaska Commons, according to City Communications Manager Kevin Wright.
Sponsored by the city for $12,000, Wright said the fireworks have gone through the same vendor, Premier Pyrotechnics, Inc., for 15 years.
The show’s hallmark ends with a grand finale, though really it may signify the start of a more typical year for Chaskans.