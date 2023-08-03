Chaska River City Days had a weekend of gorgeous weather for this year’s festivities from July 28-30 at Lions Park.
The event is typically held at City Square Park, but was moved to Lions Park due to the downtown Highway 41 Project.
“Our mission is to bring the community together with the nonprofits, either to help find them volunteers or bring in donations and support, or bring those community members that need help from those nonprofits,” said Billie-Jean Undesser, executive director of Chaska River City Days, in a previous interview with Southwest News Media.
Around 45 local nonprofits and over 100 craft and business vendors had booths at the event. The Forge, a game store in Chaska, hosted a fashion contest and cosplay competition.
Sunday’s festivities started off with a Yoga and Pancake breakfast, and led into the Cultural Day festivities.
