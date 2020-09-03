Lights on, doors closed.
That’s the Chaska Historical Society’s motto these days with its ready-to-go exhibit and volunteers but no curious visitors.
Though COVID put a stop to exhibit-goers, the “Why Chaska?" show itself went on.
It’s set up on Fourth Street with display boards and pictures, artifacts and facts just the same. People can see it all on the society’s website, where their first major online exhibit lives.
People can scroll through videos and demonstrations, or as the local historians say, “stories from the present and the past coming to Chaska from across the Twin Cities, the state, the country and the world!”
WHY THE ‘WHY CHASKA’ EXHIBIT?
Every year, there’s usually an exhibit. It typically lasts for, say, six months. It includes the yearly Christmas display, “followed by a minor combination of archived, quirky things,” Society President Lisa Oberski said.
This year, two things are changed: There won’t be a Christmas exhibit, and the current show? The plan is to leave ‘Why Chaska’ standing for at least a couple of years.
The idea for ‘Why Chaska,’ which focuses on the influx of immigrants and settlers to the area, was born this past winter. People threw out theme ideas, threw in others. The end project was a compilation of them all.
Partially, the idea stemmed from a recent library-sponsored trailer project that invited recent immigrants to share their stories. Oberski said the public should get to hear those, which are part of the current showing.
So the committee nailed down the topic, volunteers pursued it, and eight months later it was video-ready.
With the help of Ellen Goodrich, local video guru and law student, volunteers and members were filmed for the website’s YouTube series. She edited the video and added captins for the final touches.
“We were thinking it was just going to be a couple of videos. It turned out to be ten,” Oberski said.
Historical topics include the Jonathan neighborhood, Native Americans in Chaska, early settlers and immigrants. It’s all in an effort to answer that “why” question.
“There was a significant increase of population (in the 1960s to the 80s). That’s what we focused our energies on because that’s obviously when people were choosing Chaska,” Oberski said. “We’re answering that question of ‘Why Chaska?’
