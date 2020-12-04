Freedom from the Streets, a Twin Cities nonprofit helping homeless people find resources, partnered this year with Chaska copywriter Virginia Farris to publish an interview collection as an e-book.
The twenty interviews, together titled “Homeless in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2020” feature people without permanent shelter in Minneapolis. The team connected with people from July to October at Logan Park in Northeast Minneapolis to tell their stories.
In the spring, Freedom from the Streets reached out to Farris and asked if they could be partners. It began with a simple LinkedIn message: “What can you do for us?”
“I said, ‘I can write a book for you,’” Farris said, noting she has faced near-homelessness herself.
What drove you to do this?
There was a time in my life when everything was confusing and I couldn’t figure out which way to turn. I wasn’t even aware of the resources that the counties and cities and states provide, so I was lost. I thought I was going to be homeless and people in Chaska helped me and I didn’t have to go down that route, about 10 years ago.
What was the interviewing process like?
We were outdoors the whole time and some of the people wore masks but some didn’t.
I would go up to the main tent, the supplies tent, and ask for some help to bring a table and some chairs and usually one of the homeless men would help me with the tables and chairs and we’d set it up in a shady spot.
I understood. I wasn’t judgmental. I wasn’t thinking, ‘Well, if you had done this or just tried to do that and been smarter or been more with it.’ It’s like, I understand. And maybe that helped with the interviews … Some people couldn’t tolerate it and some people wanted to talk as long as possible.
What is one story that really stuck with you?
The second to last story … This was the most hardened person that we talked to and I was just thinking, ‘What if he had been raised in a home where there were resources and he had gone to a good school, and his childhood hadn’t been so chaotic?’ His hero in childhood had been his uncle who had been a pimp. If his hero hadn’t been him, how different his life would’ve been because you could tell just from the short time I was with him, this man had leadership qualities. He had a presence.
What is the book’s message?
There’s hope.
A lot of the homeless people can be given homes and be successful in the homes with all the resources that Minnesota provides. Minnesota is just a fountain of resources for people who are struggling or who want to better themselves.
It’s easy to become a part of helping people.