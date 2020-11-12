Back in Rockford, Illinois, she was once named "Woman of the Year." Here in Chaska, another title might be more fitting: "Woman of the City."
Karen Campbell, a beloved and involved Chaskan for over 20 years, died suddenly late October of natural causes, her husband John said.
For two decades, the 69-year-old touched lives in the city. Whether through her efforts at the Chaska Community Center or far-reaching list of volunteer spots, people remembering Campbell concur: She loved exceptionally, and is cherished in return.
HEY, MISSY!
At the most-recent Chaska City Council meeting, Mayor Mark Windschitl said Campbell’s middle name, Lee, metaphorically stood for another "L" word: "Love."
"Normal won't be normal when we get back (from COVID), if there is a normal, without Karen," Windschitl said.
It’s a consensus across the community.
Campbell worked as a Guest Services coordinator and Active Older Adult (AOA) specialist, joining the 55+ center, The Lodge, full time when it opened in 2007. She most-recently served as a board member.
“Going into The Lodge was just like going into Karen and John’s home. She welcomed everybody. She knew everybody,” says Carl Lacey, Chaska Area Fishing With Friends board president.
Those who walked into The Lodge probably knew Campbell, or at least her trademark greeting: A “Hey, missy!” coupled with an anticipated hug.
“When Karen got that job at The Lodge, I think it was an excellent example of her being able to use her gifts to help others perfectly,” said Bountiful Basket Food Shelf Chair Tom Redman. “The Lodge allowed her to use those different talents she had to help other people.”
Those talents could fill pages, people say. She was social. Welcoming to everybody. Spiritual. She spread cheer and was always ready to do her part and beyond.
“I think she was seen as a friend for them, (the) many people that came into The Lodge. I think the impact on Chaska … would be like losing a good friend,” Redman said.
OUTSIDE THE LODGE
Campbell’s service to the city didn’t stop with the Community Center’s AOA visitors.
Redman hired Campbell at the center when he was the Parks & Recreation director, and worked with her at Bountiful Basket Food Shelf, where Campbell found volunteers to keep the shelves clean.
“She excelled at providing opportunities,” Redman says.
Her branches, again, reached beyond the food shelf.
Campbell joined Chaska Area Fishing With Friends, a senior and youth fishing group, from its beginnings. She was a liaison through the city and dove into a bit of everything CAFWF offered.
Before every pontoon trip, Campbell would gather water and snacks for all the guests, no matter how much work it was, Lacey says. She’d have the cooler and supplies ready for whoever took the first boat out, each time. Hear someone say “I got it”? It was probably Campbell.
“She kept us in line,” says Lacey, who worked with Campbell for years. “She was the mom. She was the sister. She was just special.”
Mary Swanson, of Chaska, took care of a 94-year-old woman and the two went on fishing cruises with Campbell. Even Swanson’s 9-year-old grandson was touched by the organization.
“People like my grandson, these lives were changed by the work Karen did,” Swanson says. “This was just all her heart, all her own.”
When COVID hit, Swanson said Campbell would call people to check in, offering a prayer or conversation. She said the social isolation was difficult for Campbell, but did her best to keep ties strong.
“She stayed connected with people any way she would with people underneath her shepherdship,” Swanson says. “She just so loved being with people.”
Lacey said CAFWF “shared” Campbell with other organizations, including the Chaska Cubs baseball team, where she served on the board.
“She was the community. She belonged to everybody,” Lacey said. “We’re going to miss her terribly.”
Mark Muhlenkort is board chair at Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, a military support organization Campbell also volunteered at.
Muhlenkort says she truly cared about the work she did. It was a part of her.
“It wasn’t anything, ‘Oh, I do this just because it’s the in thing to do,’” he says. “She was just, you know, Karen. Always willing to do and be a part.”
‘LOVE OF MY LIFE’
Though Campbell’s heart had room for most everyone she met, her husband John felt that love for 34 years.
They met in Illinois in 1984 when Karen worked at the American Legion.
“I just frequented the place and kept talking, and one thing led to another and we were married in 1986. July 12. (We) pretty much spent all our time together as much as possible,” John says. “She’s just the love of my life.”
The two always got along, John says, and he never left the house without a hug or kiss from Karen.
“She was a hugger. You’ve probably heard that,” he says.
Her four sons, two grandchildren, five siblings and countless other family members surely felt those same hugs.
“The unconditional love she exuberates is the foundation of who she is and the fond memories she created with every one of us,” her son Michael Dittbenner said in the eulogy. “It didn’t matter where she was or who she was with, our loving mom is what you’d get.”
Another son, Chuck Dittbenner, says he saw her love both in and outside the home.
“Every day of our mom’s life, she did something for other people (sometimes small, sometimes big). Her empathy for others was her foundation — being able to touch so many people and have a positive impact in their lives,” his eulogy went.
And she never got tired of that work from the heart, says John and others in the community. Even after her death, the work she did continues on.
John says there was always a basket of towels at St. Victoria Catholic Church that needed cleaning. Who would handle it? No one other than his wife.
One last basket still sits inside the Campbell home, left by Karen before she got a chance to return it. This time, John will do the honor.
As far as serving people’s needs, Karen was all over the place but right now, her sons can pinpoint just where she is.
“She truly was an angel on earth,” Michael says, “Now smiling bright in heaven.”