Anyone who has owned a dog knows that they are the stars of the show every day of the year in their home, and they will be the main attraction at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

The Arboretum is holding its All About Dogs Day on Aug. 12 in the Dog Commons area of the facility. People can attend the event to not only meet new dogs and owners but also experience different fun activities in the Dog Commons and even learn how to interact with a dog while walking it in nature.

