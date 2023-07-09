Anyone who has owned a dog knows that they are the stars of the show every day of the year in their home, and they will be the main attraction at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
The Arboretum is holding its All About Dogs Day on Aug. 12 in the Dog Commons area of the facility. People can attend the event to not only meet new dogs and owners but also experience different fun activities in the Dog Commons and even learn how to interact with a dog while walking it in nature.
The Dog Commons is a 65-acre on-leash trail designed by nature-based therapeutic experts, away from other areas of the Arboretum to preserve other areas and gardens. In doing so, however, Wendy Composto, signature events manager at the Arboretum, added that this causes another issue for dog owners and the Arboretum.
“A lot of people don't even know that exists because it's kind of off the beaten path,” Composto said.
According to the Arboretum’s website, the Dog Commons’ purpose is more than just walking your dog on an on-leash trail, rather it is about the entire experience for the pet. One goal is to make dog-walking a ‘mindful and restorative experience’ that benefits both humans and pets rather than having it feel like a chore.
The Dog Commons has interpretive signs posted throughout the area showing owners how to interact with their dog while walking with them. During All About Dogs Day, the trail will also have what Composto referred to as ‘agility areas’ where dogs can do a certain task to feel a sense of accomplishment and have some fun. A scavenger hunt with dog-friendly sniffing stations will also be in the Dog Commons.
Several other elements are included at the event. Forty vendors will be in the parking lot, with two sessions of dog yoga or ‘doga’ beginning at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Contests including cutest dog, best trick, best costume and dog-owner look-alike will take place and prizes will be given out from 10:30-11:15 a.m. People can pre-register for as many of the contests as they would like or register the day of the event. A grand prize will be awarded at 12:30 p.m.
The event was previously scheduled to take place in June but was postponed due to a strain of dog influenza that was spreading through kennels and animal shelters.
Dogs must remain on their leash at all times during All About Dogs Day. They must also be up to date with all vaccinations in order to attend the event.
All About Dogs Day is not the only time owners can bring their dogs to the Arboretum, as dog-added members of the Arboretum can bring their dogs to the Dog Commons throughout the year.
Tickets must be purchased in advance in order to attend the event. People who have purchased a dog-added membership to the Arboretum can purchase tickets for $5, people who have a regular membership can purchase tickets for $15 and non-members can purchase tickets for $30. Children under the age of 15 gain free admittance.