When you drive to the Lowry Nature Center and park the car, you’ll see an intersection of two different types of trails.
One option is several miles of paved trails that partition into different loops. Then there’s the nature preserve, where visitors can walk through woods or prairie.
“There are lots of trails,” said Allison Neaton, outdoor education supervisor with the Victoria center, part of the Three Rivers Park District, located off County Road 11.
On some paths, visitors can bike, roller skate or walk. Others are for pedestrians only, with leashed dogs and children, stroller-bound or not, welcome. There are boardwalks, docks, and places to observe waterfowl, Neaton said.
Despite COVID-19 forcing closure of the building itself, Neaton said the 51-year-old center isn’t done for the season. The area’s biggest benefit? Its 250-acre outdoor interpretive area.
“Plenty of space,” she said.
All of the interpretive trails are still open, as is the outdoor exploration area. The formal habitat play area has yet to reopen.
“Otherwise everything else is free and open to use,” Neaton said.
VIRUS-FRIENDLY
This year, the center has seen an increase in traffic, so staff added more virus-friendly activities. It includes educational signage around the park, B-I-N-G-O games along trails, and for-sale exploration or DIY nature kits.
For now, staff are focusing on outdoor activities, especially for children. Weekdays involve youth programming, but it isn’t the same as the 600-some summer campers that usually fill the center.
“A lot of what we had originally planned for the summer did not run with our original plan,” Neaton said.
“With so much uncertainty leading up to the month of June especially, it was a lot of watching guidelines and seeing what was going to come out of the information.”
Quite a few of the center’s pre-planned programs were canceled, but some continue with participation limits. Even a few traditional drop-off camps for older youth are set to go on, albeit with smaller numbers. So far, Neaton said those camps have been well-received.
Activities aside, the center still offers the outdoor recreational space for people or families to enjoy nature.
“There’s a gamut of people looking for things to do, especially outdoors, and I think there still is a little bit of nervousness, I guess, for lack of a better word,” Neaton said.
Some youth sports are reopening for shortened seasons, but not everyone is opting to return to normalcy so soon. Neaton said lots of people are still working from home, leading to increased center visitors.
“I think that’s a big thing. It’s families but it’s also a lot of adults that are biking or hiking. When you’re working from home. what it can afford you to do is take an hour and say, ‘I’m going to go for a bike,’” she said.
“We are happy to see people coming and using our park as a way to get some physical activity; enjoy maybe a relaxing respite from some of the craziness of all the others unknowns of things that are going on right now,” Neaton added.
She said there’s even room for large families to enjoy the space while social distancing, and signs throughout the park encourage it.
“The nature center area itself is just a cool large area to explore,” she said.