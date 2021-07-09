The Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 recently welcomed newly-elected officers at its annual Installation Ceremony.
According to a press release, the 2021-22 officers are: President Barb Van Eyll; First Vice President Jennifer Stolz; Second Vice President Christine Myhre; executive board members Shirley Relander and Dorothy Wermerskirchen; Treasurer Sharon Siegle; Sergeant-at-Arms Barn Nelson; Chaplain Lois Wenz; and Past President McKayla Hatfield.
American Legion Auxiliary units, founded in 1919, are made of volunteers that serve veterans, the military and their families, improving “the quality of life” for veterans, according to the press release. There are more than 600,000 auxiliary members in the U.S.