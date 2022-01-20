A Level 3 predatory offender with a history of physically assaulting women he knows has moved to Chaska, according to the Chaska Police Department.
Travis Clay Andersen, 34, has served his sentence and relocated on Dec. 16. In 2019 he was convicted of three separate counts of fifth-degree assault of the same victim, according to Minnesota Judicial Branch data.
His address is on the 1200 block of Valley View Road, per the Chaska Police Department Public Fact Sheet.
The public must be legally notified “not to increase fear but rather raise awareness,” according to the department. Police cannot mandate where the offenders live, work or go to school.
Andersen has held women against their will, according to police. “On one occasion, Andersen attempted forced sexual penetration. Andersen used force and threats to gain compliance. Andersen has a lengthy history of assaultive and violent behavior toward romantic partners and to law enforcement,” according to the fact sheet.
Andersen is the second Level 3 offender reported living in Chaska, according to the city of Chaska. Michael Shawn Klappenbach, 48, moved near Stoughton Avenue and Crystal Place in October 2019. Klappenbach engaged in sexual contact with a teenage girl after meeting online, according to the Chaska Police Department.
“Those convicted of sexual or predatory offenses have always been released to live in our communities,” the fact sheet said. “It was not until the passage of the Registration Act (federally in 2006) that law enforcement had an ability to track movement of these individuals after their initial release.”
Around 55 people, virtually and in-person, attended a community notification meeting on Andersen’s release Dec. 14, according to Chaska Communication Manager Kevin Wright.