A small aircraft crashed into a vacant Victoria lot Saturday evening, leading to multiple fatalities and no survivors from the plane.
Around 5:45 p.m. Aug. 7, the plane crashed at 729 Rose Street downtown, according to Victoria Mayor Deb McMillan.
There were several people at their nearby home at the time of the crash who were not injured, said Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.
He said he cannot yet release the number of fatalities, adding "we don't have a lot of information what led up to (the crash)."
"It's a tragic event for friends and family and all of the people involved," Kamerud said.
Law enforcement officials are beginning an investigation, he said.
Kamerud said there is a "debris field" and "areas of interest" to the south of the crash. He asked the public to remain clear of the area near Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive, particularly Highway 5.
At the scene were the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, multiple fire departments, and the medical examiner's office.