In a 3-to-2 decision, the Chaska City Council voted against allowing chickens in the city at its Jan. 25 meeting.
The council has discussed the proposed draft ordinance for a number of months beginning last summer, Assistant City Administrator Nate Kabat said.
Currently, chickens are only allowed in Chaska zones designated as rural and agricultural areas.
Mayor Mark Windschitl said he didn’t see enough positive support for the draft ordinance, which included an annual $100 permit fee and a limit of five hens and no roosters. He recognized those in favor were passionate about the potential flock addition.
“I will not support this. It just doesn't feel that we need to add this additional thing when there's really not that much interest out there,” he said.
Councilmembers McKayla Hatfield and Taylor Hubbard voted in favor of the ordinance after expressing support at previous meetings.
“I think if history has taught us anything, it's that the loudest doesn't necessarily mean its right,” Hatfield said, referring to a few people who voiced concerns about the hens. “I’d be careful to say just because someone’s being loud now doesn't mean it represents a whole.”
Both Hubbard and Councilmember Mike Huang said though seemingly “silly,” it was one of the hardest decisions they’ve made while on the council. Huang, Councilmember Jon Grau, and Windschitl all rejected the proposal.
Still, several councilmembers thanked the community for the thoughtful, in-depth discussion over the past several months and even years when the ordinance was first brought up several years ago.
Kristin Bartley, a Chaska resident who spearheaded the ordinance proposal, said at the meeting she still expressed support and belonged to online communities who did, too.
“I completely disagree that there has not been a lot of positive feedback from the community,” she said before the final vote.
One Chaska resident joined the virtual meeting to express his disapproval of certain aspects of the ordinance. Before the vote, John Pronz asked the council to consider regulations on the coop material, asking the council to require people to build it with similar material and colors of the home.
“I struggle with bringing farm animals into the city,” Windschitl said. “I don’t understand. Why do we want to bring another type of animal in?”
No more discussions on the draft chicken ordinance are slated, though council can revisit the topic in the future. Windschitl said perhaps in five years or so, it could be reassessed.