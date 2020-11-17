Chaska’s American Legion Post 57 is partnering to give troops a special treat this holiday season.
For the second year, American troops stationed overseas will receive traditional German cakes this winter through local fundraising efforts.
The Legion’s Commander, Steve NaSalle, said he hopes the public will help send 1,000 cakes compared to last year’s 600. It comes as a partnership between the Legion, Minneapolis-based Rhineland Cake and Wine Company, and Edelweiss Patisserie in Massachusetts.
Organizers say it can help reduce homesickness among soldiers during the holidays with the Gugelhupf sweets.
People can order the treats through Rhineland’s website at www.rhinelandcakeandwine.com/troops/ through Thursday, Dec. 3 or donate to the Legion. Cakes are $40.