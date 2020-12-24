Park your car near Engler Boulevard and Audubon Road, and walk northwest for about a quarter-mile. You’ll follow a path, leading you past tall trees and gentle streams.
Keep left at the first fork, cross two bridges, and there you have it: the Community Christmas Tree in Chaska.
Some say the holly, jolly furnishing started several years ago; for others it’s the first they’ve heard of the pine tree decorated by many strangers’ hands.
But the message is steady: Place an ornament on the tree, next to glitter garlands and handmade Christmas bulbs.
Adorning the tree are little birdhouses, commemorative 2020 decorations, and snowflakes abound.
“It’s too bad all the balls keep fallin’ off.”
It’s a sentiment from a passing stranger, and one that makes sense for a tree in the middle of the woods, surrounded by the elements. It sees wind and rainy days; makes homes to birds and offers shelter to wild passersby.
But it also sees joggers, dog-walkers, and those scouting for the famed sight.
And to garner more holiday spirit, a laminated sign hung to the tree with two zip ties displays a welcoming message. Written appropriately in red and green, it reads: “Feel free to add to this COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TREE.”