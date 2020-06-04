Walk inside the Sri Saibaba Mandir near Chaska, and things are looking a little different these days.
The temple’s parking lot isn’t packed with cars. Food is no longer served. Barriers separate worshipers from the altar. Hand sanitizer makes its way into view.
Though places of worship have the state’s go-ahead to reopen at limited capacity, the temple is seeing firsthand the effects of COVID-19.
Treasurer Chandra Bhimavarapu said they ask people to sign up online before visiting, wear face masks and leave most things outside.
“Basically we didn’t want anything that is contaminated brought in,” said Bhimavarapu, with the temple.
Devotees often bring symbolic offerings like flowers and fruit.
“We didn’t want to encourage any such sort of things to keep the risk as minimum as possible,” he said.
TO THE OUTDOORS
Leaving things — or rather, everything — outside is the current strategy at St. John’s Lutheran Church. The Rev. Gregory Snow said for the next two weeks, the sky will replace the ceiling for services.
“It’s really a step-by-step process in trying to be very mindful of the souls that we care for,” said the St. John’s pastor.
Though state orders say places of worship can have up to 250 people or 25% capacity, whichever is less, Snow said St. John’s is playing even more safe. They’ve set a cap of 125 people for the outside services.
Masks and physical distancing are required, even for outside services, and services are shortened to 30-some minutes. Even Bible studies are online.
But it isn’t stopping people from attending virtual services. Snow said they’re seeing at least a 30% increase in participation.
On Father’s Day, services will return inside, but not to the typical spot.
“You can’t get into a pew without touching everything, so we’re mindful of that,” Snow said.
They’ll have people gather in the gymnasium. The decision is for three reasons: There’s not much to touch in a gym, the airflow is better, and more people can fit in safely.
SERVICES ON-HOLD
Five miles across the river tells a different story.
The Samaha Islamic Center in Shakopee is waiting to make a decision on whether to allow worshipers — and when.
“We don’t have a plan yet,” said Mohamed Bidi with the center’s leadership staff. “We have not decided yet if we can reopen or not.”
Playing it safe rings true for some Chanhassen places of worship, too.
Eckankar spokesperson Benny Callaghan said the Temple of ECK won’t reopen until August.
“We feel like there’s still a lot to learn about the safest ways to reopen,” he said.
Callaghan said the temple has taken the virus as an opportunity to reach people in new ways. A big part of Eckankar’s mission is driven by classes and services, which are now available online.
Financially, Callaghan said he isn’t sure how the temple is faring, but said no staff have been furloughed.
Since Eckankar is an international organization, closures and reopenings happen in consideration of what’s happening in different parts of the world.
“We really just want to put the health and wellbeing of our members and guests first,” Callaghan said.
For St. John’s, those members and guests are young, old, and everywhere in-between.
Snow calls it a multi-generational church.
“We wanted to be able to step back gradually and respect those who are most vulnerable,” he said.
Snow said he spoke with an 83-year-old woman the other day who showed no signs of hesitation when asked about church attendance.
“She said, ‘I’ll be there,” Snow said, noting her firm answer. “‘I’m coming. I’ll see you then.’”
IN WEEKS TO COME
Snow said while places of worship are reopening, he encourages caution.
“Just because the church is open doesn’t mean it’s totally safe,” he said.
In the coming weeks, St. John’s staff have time to figure out new protocol of worshiping inside.
It’s a whole new ballgame indoors: How will the church properly sanitize everything? How can they clean the air after a service? Where can people gather safely to exchange hellos?
“There are just so many details that we are continuing to work out,” Snow said.
Until then, places of worship are doing what they can to keep their members safe, whether that means not opening or following slow guidelines.
“How we live in the world has completely changed now,” said Bhimavarapu. “With all of that, we are adapting to this new thing and going forward.”