The Block 42 (Guardian Angels Catholic School) Redevelopment Plan continues to move forward since its inception in December 2021.
At a June 8 meeting, the Chaska Planning Commission recommended in a unanimous vote that the City Council approve the latest plan. The council will review the proposal at its June 20 meeting.
The Community Asset Development Group initially proposed that the former school be converted into a 22-unit apartment building; the gym be utilized for community activities; and a 44-unit apartment and seven unit townhome building be added to the block.
According to Community Asset Development Group Developer Dave Pokorney, this plan “did not have a lot of support at the city level.”
“We had a meeting a month ago, and at that time there was support for the plan as it related to the existing buildings,” Pokorney said. “To meet the city’s requirements for parking was going to be really difficult with the 44-unit building. There were concerns raised by both neighbors and planning commission members about parking and the height of the building. We didn’t want to go and do a project that was not going to have a lot of city support.”
Adjustments to the original concept plan were made and instead of the proposed 44-unit apartment, three single-family homes will go up instead. The existing houses on the block will also remain instead of a seven-unit townhome complex.
“I think this plan will have less of a positive impact on the economic vitality of downtown,” Pokorney said. “The 44-unit would have been an upscale apartment and we think that would have really started a major element in revitalizing downtown, but maybe it just isn’t the right site.”
According to the Guardian Angels website, classes began at the former school building in 1914. Despite the age of the building, Pokorney is optimistic after having the building inspected.
“We’ve had people look at the buildings and structurally they’re still in very good shape. The roof is in good shape, the brick is in very good shape.”
Preserving the original look of the building is as much of a priority for the neighbors and the church as for the developers.
“We may have to do something with the entrances and we may have to install an elevator, but they would be minor exterior changes,” Pokorney said.
On the inside, the apartments will vary in size from 500-square-foot studios to 900-square-foot two-bedroom apartments. Pokorney classifies the rent for these apartments as “affordable,” ranging from $1,000 to $1,350 a month. The two-story homes on the other side of the block will be 1,200- to 1,400-square-feet per floor with detached garages.
“We don’t have a final plan, although we think they’ll be kind of determined by what somebody wants to buy.”
Pokorney hopes to be able to close on buying the property from Guardian Angels Church in the fall and then begin construction. If everything goes well with the City Council this summer, he hopes that apartment units could be available in the spring.