Tuesday, March 3, 2020 is the last day to vote in the presidential nomination primary election, where the two major parties will be represented on the ballot: the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Republican Party.
Fourteen states across the country vote on this day.
The Secretary of State's office said two other major parties, the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and the Legal Marijuana Now Party, will not be participating.
Any voter registered in Minnesota can vote on March 3. People not registered can do so at the polling place when they vote. Voters must be 18 years old.
Five Democrats and two Republicans are currently running for president.
Democrats include: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. Republicans include Donald Trump and William Weld.
A list of candidates was submitted for each party's ballot this winter. Though several candidates like Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer dropped out of the race, their names will still appear on the ballot but will not be considered for a vote. Once the list is submitted, no changes are made.
People can vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Visit the Secretary of State website to find your polling location.