Eight months ago, Kassie Code registered herself as a cottage food producer.
It let the 28-year-old Chaskan make and sell goods from her home — perfect for the Oooh Cookies business she single-handedly founded and ran.
In mid-March, she postponed the bakery business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, now only selling gift certificates.
More time now on her hands, the self-taught artist turned to a new medium: chalk. With over a dozen pieces adorning downtown Chaska sidewalks and streets, her mission is simple.
“I could inspire a lot of people to give them joy and hope when they didn’t have it necessarily in this time,” she said. “I just wanted to spread a little of that.”
She draws whatever comes to mind that day with the help of her 4-year-old daughter, Willow, hoping to bring joy to anyone who sees it. Their theme?
“It’s nothing,” Code said. “I just go for what would make someone smile.”
Each piece, from animals to abstract, takes anywhere from one to three hours. She even created a Facebook page, Chalk Up Chaska, for neighbors to share images of their own chalk art or pieces they find around town.
She said the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
“I have had absolutely no negative responses,” Code said. “So many people come up to me and say, ‘Thank you,’ or, ‘I love the idea.’ They go online and join (the Facebook group). It’s just been really, really exciting.”
It’s something photographer Lynn Laumann noticed around the time she connected with Code to feature her family in an upcoming “Neighbors of Chaska” magazine.
‘JUST A LITTLE BIT OF COLOR’
Laumann, who lives in Mayer, said Code’s chalk art seems to be gaining traction.
“I thought that they were just beautiful drawings,” Laumann said. “They were all over and it seemed like people were out checking them out.”
To her, the art is symbolic.
“It felt like just a little bit of color in such a dark time,” Laumann said.
Through social media, Code’s work touched Matt Udermann and his family, too. The Chaskan reached out to Code, saying “way to go” and connecting. Those relationships are what Code had in mind.
BRIDGING WITH CHALK
“I just want the community — it’s already kind of happened — to come together to spread the love of chalk art,” Code said.
Soon enough, Udermann couldn’t help but offer a hand.
“We noticed that and thought it was great and we like to encourage something that we call community unity,” he said. “We got some chalk and dropped it off.”
He said Code resisted, wanting him to use the art supplies for his young daughter.
“Well, my little one’s got enough chalk,” Udermann said.
He called Code a “quiet celebrity” who works without fanfare.
“You may even walk into public somewhere and not even know it’s her,” he said. “She silently goes about her business and brings so much joy to people that may not ever have a chance to meet.”
Though Code isn’t charging anything for her chalk art, she’s accepting chalk or financial donations through Fundly.
“Art unites us and is essential for this time,” Code said. “It really is like a positive impact that I’m seeing on people, which is amazing.”