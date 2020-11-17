On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the sky was clear and temperatures were in the low 30s. Veterans Park in Chaska was adorned with a podium and microphone, chairs, and a speaker system, said Rich Daniels, commander of the Chaska VFW.
It seemed like a typical way to celebrate Veterans Day, but Daniels said it was a bit different this year amid the pandemic.
After a filmed virtual ceremony at Chaska Middle School West earlier this month, Daniels told the newspaper he wanted a way to honor those who’ve served on Nov. 11.
“So, several of (us) got together and over coffee and rolls (we) put together a program,” he said.
Legion Commander Gary Van Eyll, Chaska VFW Officer John Kohrs, and Daniels came up with a plan to meet in-person while following COVID guidelines.
“It was decided that whatever could be done it must be a meaningful ceremony to honor, remember and respect our veterans,” Daniels said.
After working with city officials and revising the program, the day arrived.
Van Eyll was the emcee at the park that day, and VFW Chaplain Maria Maldonado opened the event with a prayer.
Daniels said Taylor Breimhorst “beautifully sang” the National Anthem, and Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl gave a statement.
Other veterans spoke briefly, then VFW State Junior Vice Commander Dale Hoogeveen talked about veterans and their service to the country, Daniels said.
Legion members laid a ceremonial wreath and bundles of poppies, and the Honor Guard’s rifle squad held a three-volley salute. Volunteer Nick Fasching played Taps, Daniels said.
To close the ceremonies, Vietnam veteran Burt Johnson sand “God Bless America” as others joined in.
“All the work and planning came to fruition,” Daniels said. “All participants and those veterans and families in attendance agreed that it was a wonderful way to remember and honor our veterans, especially during this time of worry, stress and concern for our nation.”